At Tops Food Hall supermarket (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Luc Ngan lychees from the northern province of Bac Giang were officially put up for sale at Central Retail’s Tops Food Hall supermarket at CentralwOrld shopping centre in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 12.

Earlier, a batch of three tonnes of Luc Ngan lychees were exported by Central Retail to Thailand on July 10.

They are now sold at 259 THB per box, or 173,000 VND (7.5 USD) per kg.

On May 16, Central Retail Vietnam and the Bac Giang provincial People’s Committee signed a cooperation agreement on lychee consumption this year, towards consuming about 300 tonnes.

Luc Ngan lychees were exported to Thailand for the first time on June 30, 2017. The fruit has since then become popular in the country.

Lychee is grown in many localities in Vietnam, mostly in the North, with Bac Giang known as the country's lychee growing hub.



The province harvested 199,500 tonnes of lychee in 2022 and earned nearly 6.8 trillion VND from lychee sales and support services, according to the provincial People’s Committee.



Bac Giang lychee has affirmed its brand and value in many countries and territories around the world with 75,900 tonnes shipped abroad, making up 38.1% of the accumulative sales./.