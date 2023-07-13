Vietnam ese male volleyballers advance to the AVC Challenge Cup semifinals (Photo: Asian Volleyball Confederation)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese men's volleyball team beat hosts Taipei (China) 3-1 on July 12, advancing to the semifinals of the 2023 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup.

In the first set, the Vietnamese team surprised their opponents and won with a score of 25-20. However, in the second set, the guest team encountered strong resistance from the host squad, resulting in Taipei (China) winning with a score of 25-23.

The stability in performance and accurate in finishing helped the Vietnamese team win both the third and fourth sets of the match with scores of 25-19 and 25-15, respectively.



Vietnam and the Republic of Korea are the first two teams to secure places in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Indonesia and Thailand will have to compete with Bahrain and Australia.

The Vietnamese men's volleyball team for this tournament consists of Pham Van Hiep, Dinh Van Duy, Tran Duy Tuyen, Nguyen Ngoc Thuan, Nguyen Huynh Anh Phi, Nguyen Thanh Hai, Trinh Duy Phuc, Duong Van Tien, Huynh Trung Truc, Tu Thanh Thuan, Truong The Khai, Nguyen Van Quoc Duy, Vu Ngoc Hoang, and Nguyen Xuan Duc. Tu Thanh Thuan has been selected as the team captain.

This is the first time the Vietnamese men's volleyball team has participated in the AVC Challenge Cup. The tournament is being held in Taipei (China) from July 8-15./.