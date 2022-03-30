Vietnamese men expected to move up two places in FIFA ranking after drawing Japan
The national men’s football team of Vietnam is expected to move up two spots in the FIFA rankings after the 1-1 draw match with Japan as part of the final round of World Cup 2022 qualifiers on March 29.
The FIFA has yet to update its rankings. The team is likely to jump to the 96th place in March, according to the Football Ranking website.
In March, Vietnam played two games within the third qualification round of World Cup 2022. The team lost 10.54 points after losing 0-1 to Oman, and then gained additional 7.37 points after drawing 1-1 against Japan.
By advancing to the 96th position, Vietnam will rank 16th in Asia and first in Southeast Asia.
After the World Cup 2022 final qualification rounds, Japan earned 3.63 points, jumping to the top in Asia and the 22nd in the world./.