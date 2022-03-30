Culture - Sports Sa Pa to hold street carnival from April 1 A street carnival will be held in Sa Pa resort town in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai from April 1-3, as part of the week-long Mau Thuong Temple Festival 2022.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese cyclist wins Asian cycling championship title Vietnamese cyclist Nguyen Thi That won a gold medal at the Asian Road Cycling Championship in Tajikistan on March 29.

Videos Japanese publisher producing manga book on Vietnamese football The Kadokawa JSC in Japan announced the production of a manga series on Vietnamese football on March 28, to be released in May.