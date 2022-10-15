Vietnamese merchant fleet to handle 20% of imports & exports by 2030. (Photo:VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Xuan Sang has signed a decision approving a project to build a merchant fleet capable of handling a fifth of the country's imports and exports by 2030.



The main goal of the project is to build a fleet of container ships for the Asia-Pacific region to gain operational experience and set a foundation for long-distance routes.





In addition, Vietnamese maritime authorities will improve their management capacity, create a clear and transparent legal framework, promote science and technology application, and reform administrative procedures to support enterprises.



The project also aims to double the volume of import and export cargo transported through domestic seaports by Vietnamese ships to 10% by 2026 and 20% by 2030.



A report by the Vietnam Maritime Administration (VinaMarine) shows that along with an average annual growth of 12% import-export from 2016-2021, the cargo throughput of the country's seaports saw a stable increase in the period. In the first seven months of this year, the throughput growth slowed but still showed a year-on-year rise of 2%, reaching about 63 million tonnes.



The country's ports in recent years have been developed and are now able to accommodate the world's largest ships. The country's merchant fleet ranks third among ASEAN nations and 28th in the world./.

