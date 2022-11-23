At the event (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The strengthening of defence cooperation for harmonised security under the theme of the ninth ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM ) has reflected a common desire to create and maintain stable peace and security in the region and the world, said Defence Minister Gen. Phan Van Giang.



This is an important premise for countries to focus on socio-economic recovery post COVID-19, Giang, who is also Politburo member and Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission, said in his speech at the ninth ADMM , which opened in the Cambodian province of Siem Reap on November 23.



Amid rapid and uncertain developments of strategic geo-political environment in the world, he said challenges related to maritime security are catching the attention of many countries, including security in the East Sea. Maintaining a peaceful, stable and safe security environment and freedom of navigation and aviation in the East Sea is the common concern and interest of ASEAN countries and their partners.



He stressed that Vietnam consistently settles all disputes in the East Sea by peaceful means in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), complies with the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and steps up the completion of an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).



According to him, upholding the role of ASEAN-led mechanisms, including the ADMM , is an important issue. Since its establishment, the ADMM has always brought into full play the ASEAN's central role, promoted dialogues and cooperation among intra-ASEAN countries as well as between them and external partners for regional peace and stability.



As a member of ASEAN, Vietnam is committed to taking responsibility together with member countries to contribute more actively to the common development of the bloc, as well as ADMM and ADMM in particular, Giang stated.



Heads of delegations underlined the importance of the ADMM as a key element in strengthening regional security in a strong, effective and open manner, contributing to building trust. The ADMM is also a practical defence-security cooperation mechanism between ASEAN member states and partner countries to respond to common security risks in the region while maintaining the central role and solidarity of ASEAN, they said.



The meeting also discussed emerging traditional and non-traditional security challenges such as competition between major powers, conflicts, terrorism, security, climate change and epidemics. Amid developments in the world, they called for promoting dialogues and cooperation to effectively respond to such challenges while ensuring peace, security and prosperity in the region.



On maritime security challenges, including the East Sea, they highlighted the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the East Sea to regional and global security.



After approving the agenda, the meeting listened to ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi’s update on the recent ASEAN developments and a report on the outcomes of the ASEAN Senior Defence Officials’ Meeting Plus (ADSOM ).



Officials also adopted a Joint Declaration on Defence Cooperation to Strengthen Solidarity for a Harmonised Security.



In the afternoon, a ceremony to hand over Chair of ADMM and ADMM 2023 to Indonesia was also held.



Held from November 21-23 in Siem Reap city, the ADMM Retreat and the ninth ADMM have wrapped up with a series of conferences as well as formal, informal, bilateral, sideline meetings between ASEAN defence ministers and their counterparts from partner countries./.