A scene from the movie " Memoryland " by Bui Kim Quy. (Photo: Rainbow)

Berlin (VNA) – A Vietnamese film named 'Mien ky uc' (Memoryland) by director Bui Kim Quy will vie for a prize in the Forum category at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) which is scheduled to take place from February 10 to 16 in the in-person format.



The film is an observation of the female director about burial rituals in villages and cities.



Quy is a writer and director who studied screenwriting at the Hanoi Academy of Theater and Cinema. She writes scripts for films as well as television. Quy is the director of some short films including Mattress (2002), Why Is There No Moon While The Daytime (2006), and The New Year's Eve (2006).



French director Francois Ozon’s Peter von Kant has been chosen to be screened at the festival's opening ceremony.



According to the organisers, given the complicated developments of the COVID-19 epidemic, this year's Berlin International Film Festival is going to be different from the previous editions to adapt to coronavirus prevention rules. Accordingly, the festival begins with the opening ceremony on February 10 at the Berlinale Palast. Then, the films participating in the festival will be presented to the public in different cinemas in Berlin from February 10 to 16.

The opening ceremony of the 72 Berlin International Film Festival will take place at Berlinale Palast on February 10. (Photo: VNA)

The Golden and Silver Bear Awards, as well as the GWFF-sponsored Best Debut Award and the Berlinale Documentary Award, will take place on the evening of February 16. The "Public Day" will be extended by four days, from February 17-20, to show the films again in all theaters within the Berlin festival.



Eighteen films from 15 countries will compete for the Gold and Silver Bear Awards. The international jury, chaired by screenwriter, director, and producer M. Night Shyamalan, will decide which actors and films win the prestigious awards.



In addition to the eight main awards Golden Bear and Silver Bear, this year's festival will present the "Honorary Golden Bear" to legendary French actress Isabelle Huppert for her great contributions to Berlinale.



Isabelle Huppert is also one of the few actors to receive high awards at most major film festivals around the world. Besides winning the best actress award twice at the Cannes Film Festival, the French actress also owns a collection of awards at international film festivals such as Venice (Italy), Moscow (Russia), Berlin (Germany), and Montreal (Canada).

Founded in 1951, Berlinale is one of the three oldest and most prestigious international film festivals in the world, along with France's Cannes Film Festival and Italy's Venice Film Festival. With over 300,000 tickets sold, Berlinale becomes the world's largest film festival attracting the largest audience every year./.