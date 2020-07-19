A scene of The Happiness of a Mother (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – The movie “Hanh phuc cua me” (The Happiness of a Mother) was screened right after the opening of the ASEAN Film Week 2020 in Hanoi on July 18.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong, who is Chairman of the Sub-Committee for Communications and Culture under the ASEAN National Committee 2020, said the film week will be held in three major cities - Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City - as part of activities during the Vietnam ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020, attracting films from Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

The organising board chose to present eight feature and one animation films, namely Ranggau, Thousand Incarnations of Brunei, Young Love of Cambodia, Aruna Dan Lidahnya of Indonesia, Expiration Date of Laos, Ejen Ali the Movie of Malaysia, Women of the Weeping River of the Philippines, The Wayang Kids of Singapore, App War of Thailand, and The Happiness of a Mother of Vietnam.

The Happiness of a Mother, directed by Pham Huynh Dong, won the Golden Kite Award 2019 for feature movie, the annual prestigious film award of the Vietnam Cinema Association.

In Hanoi, films will be screened at 6pm and 8pm at the National Cinema Centre from July 18-22.

In Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City, screenings will start at 7:30pm from July 19-15 at Le Do Cinema, and at 6pm and 8pm from July 22-26 at CineStar complex, District 1, respectively.

The tickets will be distributed for free at cinemas./.