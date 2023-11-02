Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 2 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Party leader meets role models emulating President Ho Chi Minh Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong met in Hanoi on November 2 with role models that are studying and following late President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality, and lifestyle.

Politics RoK, Vietnam coast guard forces strengthen ties Representatives of the Korea Coast Guard (KCG) visited Vietnam Coast Guard Region 1 Command on November 1 within the framework of its ongoing trip to Hai Phong city.

Politics Samsung contributes to Vietnam’s development: Top legislator Projects implemented by the Samsung Group of the Republic of Korea (RoK) in Vietnam have contributed to shifting economic structure, promoting exports, developing supporting industry, and generating jobs in the country, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue told Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Samsung Park Hark Kyu in a meeting on November 1.