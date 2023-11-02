Vietnamese National Assembly treasures ties with Mongolia: Chairman
The Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) always values and wants to further develop the friendly and cooperative relations with Mongolia to a higher level through the Party, NA, Government, and people-to-people exchange channels, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue told President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh at their meeting in Hanoi on November 2.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) meets with President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) always values and wants to further develop the friendly and cooperative relations with Mongolia to a higher level through the Party, NA, Government, and people-to-people exchange channels, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue told President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh at their meeting in Hanoi on November 2.
Chairman Hue said the Mongolian President’s selection of Vietnam as the first country in Southeast Asia to pay a State visit since he took office has demonstrated the importance that Mongolian leaders and the President personally place on the relationship with Vietnam.
He congratulated President Khurelsukh on his successful talks with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong with the signing of various cooperation agreements.
The host suggested that the Mongolian President direct the further facilitation of high-level delegation exchanges and bilateral meetings across various channels and holding joint celebrations for the 70th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties next year.
The NA Chairman proposed the two countries step up practical, effective, and comprehensive cooperation in such areas as economy, trade, investment, education and training, culture, tourism, people-to-people exchange, labour, national defence and security.
Chairman Hue also hoped that the guest will support increased bilateral cooperation and exchange of delegations between NA organs and deputies, close coordination at multilateral parliamentary forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF), and the Asia-Europe Parliamentary Partnership (ASEP), and mutual support on issues of shared interest.
On this occasion, he thanked and expected that the Mongolian President and Government would continue creating conditions and protecting the legitimate rights of the Vietnamese community living, working and studying in the country.
The Vietnamese NA and State will make every effort to provide favourable conditions for the Mongolian community in Vietnam, he said.
President Khurelsukh, for his part, informed the host that during his visit, the two countries’ leaders had agreed to upgrade the bilateral ties to a "comprehensive partnership" on the occasion of the 70th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties next year.
The two sides also signed an agreement on visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, official and ordinary passports. On this occasion, a ceremony was held to announce the opening of a direct flight route between Nha Trang (Khanh Hoa) and Mongolia’s capital city of Ulaanbaatar.
He expressed his wish to further promote the relationship with Vietnam in the next generations and in the next seven decades, adding that Vietnam is a very important partner of Mongolia.
The Mongolian leader affirmed that, in his capacity, he will reinforce cooperation between the two legislative bodies and between the two friendship parliamentarians’ groups, saying that it is an important cooperation mechanism that contributes to strengthening political trust between the two countries.
The two leaders agreed to continue close cooperation and mutual support at global and regional forums such as the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the United Nations Educational, Social and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).
They underscored the importance of ensuring peace, security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea, as well as complying with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
At the meeting, Vice Chairwoman of the Mongolian Parliament Tsevegdorj Tuvaan expressed her wish to acquire Vietnam’s experience in building policies and laws related to poverty reduction, tax policies, and other relevant areas, so as to revitalise the Mongolian textile and garment industry, attract investment, and generate jobs for women./.