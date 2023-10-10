Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu said Vietnamese cuisine has always appealed to Japanese people.

Beyond being a delectable dish, “pho” has also become a “culinary ambassador”, playing a significant role in promoting Vietnamese culture among international friends.

Various “pho” brands from different regions of Vietnam were introduced at the Festival.

The choice of Japan as the first international location to host a “pho” Festival stems from the strong desire among many Japanese tourists to taste the Vietnamese dish.

“Pho” remains the most searched keyword by Japanese visitors to Vietnam.

More than 110 Vietnamese manufacturing and trading enterprises as well as importers, distributors, and retailers from Japan took part in the Festival, fostering valuable links and exchanges./.

VNA