Culture - Sports Cultural, sports activities to commemorate Hung Kings A series of cultural, sport and tourism events will be held from April 9 – 18 in the northern province of Phu Tho to commemorate Hung Kings - the legendary founders of the nation.

Culture - Sports Activities to highlight cultural colours of Vietnamese ethnic groups “Colours of Vietnamese ethnic groups’ cultures” will be the main theme of activities to be held at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in the suburbs of Hanoi in April 2024.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese community in RoK holds futsal tournament​ The second open futsal tournament of the Vietnamese community in Siheung city, Gyeonggi province of the Republic of Korea (RoK), was held on March 31.

Culture - Sports Vietnam come third at int’l friendly futsal tournament 2024 Vietnam's national futsal team emerged third at the 2024 International Friendly Futsal Tournament after conceding a 3-1 loss to powerhouse Iran at the Lanh Binh Thang Stadium, Ho Chi Minh City, on March 31.