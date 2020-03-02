Culture - Sports F1 circuit completed for Vietnam Grand Prix The Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation (VGPC) has completed the Hanoi Formula 1 circuit, which will play host to the first-ever race in the country in April.

Culture - Sports From dump to instagrammable check-in venue Turning trash into useful items is becoming a growing trend. But how about turning a dump into a check-in venue? A project in which artists and environmental advocates are bringing recycling to a whole new level is underway in Hanoi.

Culture - Sports First Vietnamese female boxer wins WBO Asia Pacific competition Nguyen Thi Thu Nhi has become the first Vietnamese female boxer to win the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Asia Pacific competition in Cambodia on February 29.