Culture - Sports Lai Chau to host cultural festival for ethnic minority groups The first cultural festival of ethnic groups with populations of fewer than 10,000 will take place in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau from November 3-5.

Culture - Sports Infographic 36 vendor streets make Hanoi’s Old Quarter unique Hanoi’s Old Quarter is known for not only its 36 bustling vendor streets, but also diverse festivals and folk arts. Together, they make the Old Quarter a cultural cradle of the thousand-year-old capital city.

Culture - Sports Vietnam qualified for AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024 The Vietnamese futsal team has landed a 5-2 win over the Republic of Korea (RoK) in their final match of Group D on October 11 during the qualifiers of the 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup.

Videos Exhibition features artistic pottery works An exhibition showcasing exceptional artworks from pottery is underway in Hanoi.