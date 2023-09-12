Politics Symposium talks achievements, prospects of Vietnam - UK relations A symposium was held in Hanoi on September 12 to review the achievements and development prospects of Vietnam - UK relations on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Politics Special friendship – a valuable treasure of Vietnam and Cuba The Vietnam - Cuba special friendship is a valuable treasure of the two nations, Dr. Ruvislei González Saez, Vice President of the Cuba - Vietnam Friendship Association (CVFA) has said.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 12 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics President attends opening of National Defence Academy’s new academic year President Vo Van Thuong on September 12 attended the opening ceremony of the 2023-2024 academic year of the National Defence Academy - the leading military scientific research and training centre of the army and Vietnam at large.