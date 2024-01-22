– The official visits to Hungary and Romania by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse, and a high-level Vietnamese delegation have caught the local media’s interest, with numerous related articles published since January 18.In Hungary, where the Vietnamese government leader stayed from January 18 to 20, the online newspaper Magyar Nemzet (Hungarian Nation) on January 18 praised Vietnam's achievements in Doi Moi (renewal) and highlighted the countries’ well-developed comprehensive partnership across various sectors. It also noted the prospect for enhancing bilateral relations in the future, especially with the effectiveness of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

At the reception ceremony for PM Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse at Henri Coanda International Airport, Bucharest, Romania. (Photo: VNA)

On January 19, it carried an article on the great opportunities in Vietnam, praising the Southeast Asian nation’s rapid economic growth. Underscoring the importance of PM Chinh's visit to Hungary, it said the signed agreements will generate significant opportunities in exports and investments for the Hungarian economy.The newspaper continued to spotlight the Hungary-Vietnam relations on the January 20 with an in-depth study on what Central and Eastern Europe can learn from Vietnam by commentator Klemensits Péter, a senior scientific collaborator at the Asia-Europe center, University of Neumann János, Budapest. The article highlighted the two nations' 74-year-old traditional friendship, built upon mutual respect, a trend that both sides should promote in the current complex global context.In addition, several Hungarian information websites such as Index.hu, Origo.hu, and Magyarhirlap.hu also praised the Vietnamese PM's official visit, highlighting Vietnam's political, diplomatic, and economic progress in recent years.In Romania, public opinion and local media also paid special attention to Chinh's official visit starting January 20.The online newspaper Maramures published an article on the traditional friendship and similarities between the two countries. Lauding the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in implementing the reform policy, building a socialist-oriented market economy, and deepening international integration, the author noted that the trip by Chinh, who used to study and work in Romania, will elevate the relations to new heights.Other Romanian news websites such as hotnews.ro, ground.news, lumea.ro, and ziarulprofit.ro, also covered the visit. They quoted Romanian Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism Stefan Radu Oprea praising Vietnam's achievements in implementing the "bamboo diplomacy" policy, fostering friendships and reducing enmities. Vietnam, under the leadership of the CPV, has improved relations with major world powers, including China and the US. The articles stressed Vietnam's role as a regional manufacturing powerhouse and its increasing importance in the global supply chain.On January 20, the newspaper "Cotidianul" published a series of articles on Vietnam by Professor Dr. P. Suian, highlighting the country’s impressive achievements in over 35 years of reforms under the CPV leadership, and assessing that the visit will help further promote the Vietnam-Romania traditional relations./.