Sci-Tech EVN contributes to realising national digital transformation goals Electricity Vietnam (EVN) plans to nominate three of its self-developed automated products as “Make in Vietnam” ones as part of its efforts to contribute to the Government’s national digital transformation programme by 2025, with a vision to 2030.

Business State Bank’ rate hike necessary to defend VN dong, control inflation: ADB Country Director ADB Country Director Andrew Jeffries has talked to the Vietnam News Agency on the recent interest rate hike by the State Bank of Vietnam in the context of the Fed, ECB and a number of countries raising their rates to curb inflation.

Business Binh Duong province promotes trade with India A delegation from the southern province of Binh Duong led by Nguyen Hoang Thao, permanent deputy secretary of the provincial Party Committee, paid a working visit to India from September 24 to 25.

Business Reference exchange rate up 10 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,334 VND/USD on September 26, up 10 VND from the last working day of previous week (September 23).