The Vietnamese leader expressed his deep condolences over the death of Abe. He highlighted the former PM’s special sentiment, dedication, and efforts to promote the countries’ friendship.

President Phuc appreciated support from Japan, which was the first country to donate COVID-19 vaccine and medical supplies to Vietnam to help with pandemic response.

He extended an invitation from Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and himself to the Japanese Emperor and Empress to visit Vietnam on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2023.

Expressing his delight at the thriving relations, Emperor Naruhito affirmed he attaches great importance to the Vietnam - Japan friendship and will do his utmost to contribute to bilateral ties.

He also underlined the importance of enhancing mutual trust and understanding between the two peoples through cultural and people-to-people exchanges, particularly in the year marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations./.

