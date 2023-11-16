Politics HCM City strengthens ties with Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoa met with visiting Vice Chairwoman of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Hui Guo Hua on November 16.

Politics Steering Committee for External Information Service delegation visits Qatar, Egypt, Tanzania A delegation of the Steering Committee for External Information Service led by its permanent deputy head Le Hai Binh visited Qatar, Egypt and Tanzania from November 6-15.

Politics EP official lauds Vietnam’s progress in green transition Chairman of the European Parliament (EP)'s Committee on International Trade (INTA) Bernd Lange commended Vietnam’s progress and capacity in green transition, at a meeting with Permanent Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man in Brussels on November 15 (local time).

Politics Bac Giang digitalises data on concentrated agricultural production areas Promoting digital transformation in agriculture and rural areas is one of the key tasks that the northern province of Bac Giang will focus on from now until 2025, said Director of the province’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Duong Thanh Tung.