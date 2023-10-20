A representative of the Vietnam Trade Office in Malaysia introduces cashew products to visitors (Photo: VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Vietnamese food and beverages are being displayed at the Selangor International Expo which is underway in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The expo is held withing the framework of Selangor International Business Summit (SIBS) 2023 taking place from October 19-20.



According to Le Phu Cuong, Trade Counselor of the Embassy of Vietnam in Malaysia, 50 products from 15 Vietnamese businesses at the Vietnam pavilion attracted attention from international visitors because Vietnamese tea, coffee and cashew nuts have been famous in the international market for a long time.



However, to access the Malaysian market in particular and the market of Muslim countries in general, Halal certification is considered an important standard, he said, adding that all Vietnamese products on display at the expo get Halal certificates.



Also at the event, on behalf of the Vietnam Tea Association (VTA), Nguyen Thi Anh Hong, VTA’s Vice President signed a memorandum of understanding with the Malaysian Tea Association. Accordingly, Vietnam will increase tea export to Malaysia by 10% from last year to 20.6 million ringgit (4.3 million USD).

SIBS 2023 features six core components and five exciting events with the highlight being the Selangor International Expo 2023 featuring 332 booths, with international food and beverages (F&B) industry players from Malaysia, China, Indonesia, Japan, Uganda, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, the Republic of Korea, Turkey, Kenya, and Australia.

Other main events are Selangor International Food Festival, Selangor International Coffee Week and Selangor International Healthcare Conference.

With a total of 328 trade buyers from 26 countries, SIBS 2023 aims to further strengthen its international reputation as the premier regional business connection event for local and international exhibitors, trade visitors and other delegations./.