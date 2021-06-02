World Toyota, Honda suspend production in Malaysia Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co. have ceased operation of their factories in Malaysia after this Southeast Asian country initiated a national lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 on June 1.

World Thailand unveils additional 4.5-billion-USD stimulus package The Thai Government on June 1 approved a new economic stimulus package worth 140 billion baht (4.5 billion USD) to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.