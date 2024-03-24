Culture - Sports Enjoying vegetarian pho in Hanoi Vegetarian pho is a traditional and nutritious dish made from ingredients such as mushrooms, greens, and roots. When visiting the capital Hanoi, fans of vegetarian food can indulge themselves in a unique way with a bowl of vegetarian pho.

Culture - Sports Vietnam Ultra Marathon 2024 draws over 22,000 runners Over 2,200 runners from 38 countries and territories joined the Vietnam Ultra Marathon (VUM) 2024, which was organised for the first time on March 23 in Mai Chau district, the northern province of Hoa Binh.

Culture - Sports Cultural exchange strengthens Vietnam-Japan friendship The Japan-Vietnam Support Association on March 22 organised a musical programme “Que Huong” (Homeland) Programme 2024 in Higashi Osaka city, Kansai region, attracting about 1,000 Vietnamese and Japanese people.

Culture - Sports Amazing Binh Dinh Fest features impressive art show The Amazing Binh Dinh Fest, considered one of the biggest events in the central province of Binh Dinh, kicked off on March 22 with an impressive art show involving hundreds of artists.