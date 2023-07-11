Vietnamese scientist among finalists for ASEAN-US science prize for women (Photo:asean.usmission.gov)

Jakarta (VNA) - The ASEAN Permanent Committee on Science, Technology, and Innovation (COSTI) and the US Government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the UL Research Institutes on July 10 announced the list of 12 finalists for the 2023 Underwriters Laboratories-ASEAN-US Science Prize for Women.

The finalists in the mid-career scientist category are Dr. Nguyen Thi Yen Lien of Vietnam, Dr. Juliana Haji Zaini of Brunei Darussalam, Dr. Noor Titan Putri of Indonesia, Dr. Nofri Yenita Dahlan of Malaysia, Dr. Charlle L. Sy of the Philippines, and Dr. Lili Zhang of Singapore.

The finalists in the senior scientist category include Dr. Nu Rhahida Arini of Indonesia, Dr. Norasikin Ahmad Ludin of Malaysia, Dr. Hla Nu Phyu of Myanmar, Dr. Maria Natalia R. Dimaano of the Philippines, Prof. Madhavi Srinivasan of Singapore, and Dr. Pimpa Limthongkul of Thailand.

This year’s theme, Electrification, recognises the notable work of ASEAN women scientists to create electricity using renewable or clean sources of energy in a way that brings economic benefits and protects the environment. Their innovation has the potential to directly impact more than 662 million people currently living in Southeast Asia.

First held in 2014, the Science Prize for Women underscores the importance of women’s contributions to improving society in sustainable ways through their expertise in science, technology, engineering, or math (STEM) research.

The finalists will compete for awards of 12,500 USD for the winner and 5,000 USD for the runner-up in each competition category which is scheduled to take place in October this year./.