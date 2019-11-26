Society New centre to be set up in Hanoi to promote Japan’s Kyushu region A centre to promote the Kyushu region of Japan is scheduled to be established in Hanoi in early 2020 under an agreement signed in Hanoi on November 25.

Society Vietnam attends 29th int'l congress of notaries in Indonesia The 29th International Congress of Notaries opened in Jakarta, Indonesia, on November 26 with the attendance of some 500 delegates from 79 member nations of the International Union of Notaries (UINL).

Society Man in Bac Lieu jailed for spreading anti-State propaganda The People’s Court of the southern province of Bac Lieu on November 26 sentenced a 38-year-old man to six years in jail and two years under mandatory supervision for “making, storing, spreading information, materials, items for the purpose of opposing the State of Socialist Republic of Vietnam.”

Society HCM City learns experience in urban development in Thailand A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City led by Standing Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Tran Luu Quang have paid visits to Thailand and Malaysia to learn experience in development of smart cities and prevention of flooding and traffic jams.