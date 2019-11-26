Vietnamese scientist honoured with Japan int’l award
Scientist Mai Thi Ngan from Vietnam’s National University of Agriculture was presented with the Japan International Award for Young Agricultural Researchers at a ceremony in Ibaraki prefecture on November 26.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam (L) and scientist Mai Thi Ngan at the ceremony (Source: VNA)
Ngan, a postgraduate pursuing study at Miyazaki University in Miyazaki prefecture, received the award from the Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries Research Council (AFFRC) for her research achievements on the development of a simple, accurate, and economical diagnostic test, and pooled testing system for detection of porcine epidemic diarrhoea virus.
Speaking at the awarding ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam said he hoped Ngan will have more research projects to serve the prevention of diseases for cattle and poultry in Vietnam and Japan.
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondent in Japan, Ngan said this is a very simple method, with low cost and easy to apply in practice.
It can be applied to the diagnosis of many diseases of cattle and poultry caused by other viruses or bacteria, she added.
In addition to Ngan, the award was granted to Dr. Jacobo Arango Mejia of Colombia for his research on tropical forage grasses to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change, and Dr. Rebijith Kayattukandy Balan of India for his research on molecular approaches in identification, diversity and management of important insect pests in India./.