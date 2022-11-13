Vietnamese, Singaporean Government leaders meet in Cambodia
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh proposed Singapore support Vietnam in building a digital platform and promoting digital transformation while meeting with his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on November 12 on the occasion of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong. (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh proposed Singapore support Vietnam in building a digital platform and promoting digital transformation while meeting with his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on November 12 on the occasion of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits.
The two leaders expressed their pleasure to witness the strong development of the Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Partnership in various fields, especially in economic cooperation.
They agreed that the visits by the two countries' senior leaders since the beginning of the year, especially the Singapore visit by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc in February and the Vietnam visit by President Halimah Yacob in October, have created new impetus for the Strategic Partnership, thus contributing to promoting the post-COVID-19 economic recovery of both countries. PM Chinh invited his Singaporean counterpart to soon visit Vietnam again.
They reached consensus on stepping up the exchange of delegations at all levels and in all channels; effectively implement Memoranda of Understanding reached during the high-level visits in 2022 in the fields of digital economy, the environment, and energy.
The PMs agreed to direct relevant ministries and sectors to study and build the framework of the “Vietnam-Singapore digital economy – green economy partnership”; and coordinate in holding activities to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 10th founding anniversary of the Strategic Partnership in 2023.
Having appreciated the successes and practical contributions of the Vietnam - Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIPs) to the development of Vietnam, PM Chinh proposed Singapore multiply this model; and expected Singaporean businesses to integrate 4.0 technology in their investment projects in Vietnam in the coming time.
He also showed his hope that Singapore will continue creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in the city-state, considering this as a bridge to further strengthen the friendship and solidarity between the two countries' people.
The two leaders agreed to cooperate more closely at international and regional forums, especially in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the United Nations, thus contributing to strengthening ASEAN's solidarity and centrality as well as maintaining peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region.
On this occasion, PM Lee invited PM Chinh to visit Singapore in early 2023./.