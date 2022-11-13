Politics PM receives high-ranking Cambodian military officer in Phnom Penh Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Lt. Gen. Hun Manet, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) and Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army in Phnom Penh on November 12, within the framework of his official visit to Cambodia and his attendance at the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits.

Politics Vietnamese, Russian FMs meet on sidelines of ASEAN Summits Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on November 12 on the occasion of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits.

Politics Vietnamese, Canadian PMs meet on sidelines of ASEAN Summits Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on the occasion of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on November 12.

Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh meets with US President Joe Biden in Phnom Penh Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with US President Joe Biden on November 12 within the framework of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.