Politics PMs agree on coordination to fruitfully implement Vietnam - Laos deals Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone had a meeting on May 10 morning on the sidelines of the ongoing 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia.

Politics Prime Minister meets Sultan of Brunei Darussalam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam on May 10 on the sideline of the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest May 10 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics HCM City wishes to boost ties with Dutch partners Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan and Managing Director of the Netherlands’ Royal HaskoningDHV Vietnam company Vadim Sheronov discussed orientations to promoting bilateral cooperation during a local meeting on May 9.