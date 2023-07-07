A delegation from the State Audit Office of Vietnam held a working session with Auditor-General's Office of Singapore on July 7 (Photo: VNA)

Singapore (VNA) - A delegation from the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV), led by Deputy Auditor General Dang The Vinh, paid a working visit to the Auditor-General's Office of Singapore (AGO) on July 7 to promote cooperation and experience exchange between the two agencies.



At a meeting with AGO leaders, Vinh highly appreciated the collaboration between the two countries' audit agencies over the past time. He affirmed that the SAV wishes to continue experience exchange and further promote cooperation with AGO, especially in the application of information technology and digitisation in the field of auditing.



On behalf of the AGO, Deputy Auditor General of Singapore Rina Chua expressed her hope that the two sides could open up new opportunities to further strengthen cooperation between the two audit agencies in the coming times.



At the session, they discussed the organisational model, functions, tasks and areas of operation of the two audit agencies, the process and experience of digital transformation, and the application of information technology in auditing activities./.