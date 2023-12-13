Business Real estate market to surmount difficulties next year: insiders Real estate remains a good investment channel in the long term, and the market will start recovering in 2024, insiders have said.

Business Vietnam-Hau Giang International Rice Festival 2023 opens The Vietnam-Hau Giang International Rice Festival 2023, themed “Centennial Journey of Vietnamese Rice”, opened in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang on December 12.

Business Gia Lai - A highlight in high-tech agriculture in Central Highlands Located in the middle of the Central Highlands, Gia Lai province boasts the second-largest natural area in the country, of which agricultural land totals more than 845,000 hectares. Its climate and soil conditions are especially favourable for developing high-tech agriculture associated with deep processing chains for export.

Business Infographic Vietnam posts trade surplus of 22.44 billion USD Vietnam had posted a trade surplus of 24.44 billion USD as of November 15, according to data released by the General Statistics Office.