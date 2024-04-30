Vietnamese space to be constructed in Uruguayan capital
Authorities of Urugay's Montevideo city have passed a resolution to name a Vietnamese space on Jose Pedro Valera Avenue on the occasion of the 49th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - 2024), and the 134th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 - 2024).
The resolution said to enhance bilateral cooperation between Uruguay and Vietnam following the commemoration of the 30th founding anniversary of the diplomatic relations in 2023, authorities of the capital have agreed to approve a plan to establish a public space named "Vietnam".
The space will also serve as a tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, the leader of the Vietnamese people, who visited Uruguay in 1912 in his journey to seek ways for national salvation.
As scheduled, Montevideo and Ho Chi Minh City will collaborate to implement a project to construct the area. The two localities signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in April 2023 to promote tourism development and people-to-people exchanges./.