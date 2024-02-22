Business Vietnam promotes economic, trade, investment cooperation with Central Asian countries The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will take measures to promote economic, trade and investment cooperation between Vietnam and five Central Asian countries (C5) of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Business Ninh Thuan fishermen enjoy bumper seaweed harvest Fishermen in the coastal localities of Ninh Hai and Thuan Nam districts in Ninh Thuan province have enjoyed a bumper seaweed crop in recent days. The seaweed has been selling for high prices, securing a significant source of income for the fishermen.

Videos First int’l freight transport train in Lunar New Year departs The Vietnam Railways Corporation on February 21 started the first international freight transport train in the Year of the Dragon from Song Than station in Di An city in the southern province of Binh Duong to Zhengzhou in China's Henan province.

Business Petrol prices drop by over 300 VND per litre Petrol prices were adjusted down from 3pm on February 22 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), and the Ministry of Finance due to falling global prices.