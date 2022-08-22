Society President urges review of amnesty list President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the Central Advisory Council on Amnesty and particularly the Ministry of Public Security to review the list of prisoners eligible for amnesty, offered on the occasion of National Day (September 2).

Society Forum highlights sustainable forest governance, timber trade monitoring The Centre for Sustainable Rural Development (SRD) and the Vietnam Administration of Forestry co-organised a forum on sustainable forest governance and timber trade monitoring in Hanoi on August 22.

Society An Giang police expands investigation after Cambodian casino escape case The Department of Public Security of An Giang province said on August 21 that the case in which 40 Vietnamese had illegally entered the country after an escape from a Cambodian casino shows signs of human trafficking and organisation of illegal migration for others.

Society Crew No. 2 of Vietnamese tank team competes at Army Games 2022 Four of the five targets were shot down in the Group 1 qualifying round by Crew No. 2 of the Vietnamese tank team in the “Tank biathlon” event at Army Games 2022 in Moscow. Team 2 clocked in at 32 minutes and 21 seconds for the total round. That is a faster time than Vietnamese Crew No. 1 who ran the course in 34 minutes 53 seconds.