Vietnamese students win a gold medal at the world’s largest robotic competition. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese student team has won the gold medal at the world robotics competition (FIRST Global Challenge – FGC 2023).



The team consists of nine outstanding students selected from Vietnam Robotics Challenge 2023. They come from six high schools in Hanoi, Hung Yen and Hai Phong.



FGC 2023 took place from October 7 to 10 in Singapore with the participation of thousands of students from 191 countries and territories.

Themed “Hydrogen Horizons”, the game challenged participants to use their creativity and problem-solving skills to design and build a skilled robot from a standard kit of parts. Participating teams must navigate their robot in the simulated world to produce hydrogen and use it to store, transport, and convert energy./.