The fair brought together more than 1,000 exhibitors from 20 countries worldwide and featured entertainment and educational activities, including contests, forums, and workshops.

The Vietnamese pavilion attracted crowds of visitors, not only from France but also other Western countries.

The Paris fair offered an opportunity for producers and service suppliers to display new products and cutting-edge technologies as well as solutions to ensure sustainable agricultural development and environmental protection.

The exhibition welcomed over 500,000 visitors last year, including 33,000 experts exploring France’s agriculture sector./.

