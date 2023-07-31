Vietnamese tennis team wins ticket to Davis Cup’s Group II
The Vietnamese tennis teams has won 2-1 over Jordan rivals in a playoff to secure a ticket to Davis Cup 2024, Asia/Oceania Zone Group II.
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese tennis team has won 2-1 over Jordan rivals in a playoff to secure a ticket to Davis Cup 2024, Asia/Oceania Zone Group II.
The playoff between Vietnam, second place in Group A and Jordan, second place in Group B, took place in Sri Lanka on July 29.
In the group stage of Davis Cup, Asia/Oceania Zone Group III, the Vietnamese tennis team in Group A lost 0-3 to Iran in the opening match but then had two consecutive victories with a score of 2-1 against both Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia.
With the ticket to Davis Cup 2024, Asia/Oceania Zone Group II, the Vietnamese team surpassed its goal of staying in Group III./.