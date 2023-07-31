Culture - Sports Vietnam wins gold medal at Int’l Circus Festival A unique circus act titled Khoanh Khac Tinh Yeu (Moment of love) by Vietnamese artists Hien Phuoc and Thanh Hoa, won gold medal on July 30 at the International Circus Festival held in Almaty City of Kazakhstan.

Culture - Sports Vietnam to try best in final Women's World Cup match: head coach Vietnam will not give up its efforts in their third and also final group match at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 against the current runners-up, the Netherlands on August 1 in New Zealand, head coach Mai Duc Chung told a press conference on July 31.

Culture - Sports BLACKPINK takes Hanoi by storm on first Born Pink night The most anticipated moment for the BLACKPINK fans in Vietnam officially took place at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on July 29 evening, with the K-pop girl group stepping onto the stage to thunderous cheers.

Culture - Sports Vietnam’s leading cueist striving to become world top Billiards player Tran Quyet Chien is the only Vietnamese athlete to have lifted the World Cup trophy twice, earning admiration from some of the world's top players.