The space of a traditional Tet market evoked emotions in Ms. Pham Thi Lan about her childhood days following her mother to the market.

For the young, this Tet market space brings different and unfamiliar feelings.

At the “Vietnamese Village Tet” space, visitors also have the opportunity to learn about the unique cultural aspects of a traditional Tet, such as the art of making Dong Ho folk paintings, modelling “to he” (traditional toy figurines), and playing various folk games.

The event not only contributes to promoting Vietnam’s traditional cultural values and unique cuisine among international friends but also serves to preserve these traditions for future generations.

VNA

Son Tay town hopes to attract more tourists to Duong Lam ancient village on the weekend. It expects that “Vietnamese Village Tet” will become an annual event and a highlight in local tourism development, contributing to the preservation and promotion of Vietnam’s traditional cultural values./.