Business Enterprises access ASEAN market information via new portals A business information portal at https://business.gov.vn and the ASEAN Access portal at https://aseanaccess.com were introduced with the aim of supporting enterprises in accessing market information at a workshop on the ASEAN market in Ho Chi Minh City on December 8.

Business Binh Duong furniture makers seek to enter Indian market A delegation from the Binh Duong Furniture Association (BIFA) is attending the India International Furniture Fair (IIFF) in New Delhi from December 14-17.

Business Outstanding industrial products in rural areas honoured As many as 173 products were recognised as national outstanding rural industrial goods in 2023 at a ceremony held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade in Hanoi on December 15.