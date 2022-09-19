After reopening on March 15, the tourism sector has witnessed miracle recovery with most of travel agencies and accommodations have resumed operation.

The number of domestic tourists in the first eight months of this year reached nearly 80 million, far exceeding the annual target, surpassing 30 percent of the same period last year.

The country welcomed more than 1.4 million foreigners in the eight-month period. In August alone, the number of international holidaymakers increased by over 30 percent, equal to the number of foreigners served in the first four months of the year.

According to Google’s market trend tracker tool, the number of searches for tourism accommodations in Vietnam in August increased seven times compared to the first three months of the year. Meanwhile, the number of searches for international aviation to Vietnam rose by over three times.

With the boom of domestic market, the international tourist market is warming up.

Ha Van Sieu, Deputy Director General of Viet Nam National Administration of Tourism

According to the World Economic Forum’s report, Vietnam has seen remarkable improvements in tourism development capability, leaping 8 places.

Vietnam ranked 52th among the 117 economies, and was one of the three countries seeing the best improvements over the past two years.

The country also won 30 awards at the 28th World Travel Awards in Asia Pacific./.

