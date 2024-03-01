Travel Quang Ninh promotes tourism, awards Clipper Race teams Participating in Clipper Race activities is among the key tourism promotion and investment attraction endeavours of the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh in 2024 and beyond, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Cao Tuong Huy has affirmed.

Travel Infographic Two Vietnamese beaches among top 10 in Asia An Bang Beach in Hoi An ancient town and My Khe Beach in the central city of Da Nang ranked 5th and 6th, respectively, on a list in the Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best Beaches in Asia, as voted on by readers of TripAdvisor, one of the world largest travel guide platforms.

Travel RoK’s southern province extends visa exemption period for Vietnamese tourists Group tourists from three Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam, can travel without a visa to the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Jeonllanam-do province (Jeonnam) through Muan international airport until March 2025, according to a statement released by the provincial administration on February 27.

Travel Localities nationwide to help promote Dien Bien tourism Localities nationwide are set to hold activities and events in response to Visit Vietnam Year 2024, which spotlights tourism values and potential of the northwestern province of Dien Bien.