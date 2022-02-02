In January, the New York Times included Con Dao, the 16-island archipelago in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, in its list of "52 places to love in 2021."

Phong Nha-Ke Bang, a UNESCO heritage site, was chosen among the world's 25 best national parks by TripAdvisor readers in February.

In March, Hanoi and Da Lat were included in a list of 14 best Asian spots to watch spring flowers by Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post.

In April, Dam Trau on Con Dao Island was named among 25 best beaches in the world by U.S. travel site Travel+Leisure.

In May, Hai Van mountain pass in central Vietnam was listed as the world's fourth most beautiful drive by American site Travel+Leisure.

In June, the old Hoi An Town was ranked eighth in the annual list of 10 cheapest tourist destinations in the world by the UK’s Post Office.

In July, HCM City was named among the world’s 100 greatest places by the Time magazine.

In August, British travel publication Rough Guides listed the Cai Rang floating market in Can Tho City among the world's 19 must-visit food hubs.

In September, American new site BuzzFeed included the UNESCO-recognized Cat Ba biosphere reserve in Hai Phong City on its list of 11 must-visit national parks.

In October, Cuc Phuong was named Asia's leading national park at the 2021 World Travel Awards.

Travel+Leisure mentioned Ban Gioc in Cao Bang Province in its list of 21 most beautiful waterfalls in the world in November.

To conclude the year of 2021, Mui Ne in Binh Thuan, ranked ninth on the list of the world's 100 best beach destinations./.

VNA