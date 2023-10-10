Culture - Sports Vietnam’s sports delegation brings home 27 medals from ASIAD 19 The last members of the Vietnamese sports delegation arrived at Noi Bai International Airport on October 9, wrapping up their 19th Asian Games (ASIAD) journey with a total of 27 medals.

Culture - Sports Imperial seal of Nguyen Dynasty expected to be repatriated soon Since October 2022, competent agencies have taken measures through cultural diplomacy, collected legal documents and negotiated in an effort to bring home a golden imperial seal dating back to 1823 from France, heard a press conference in Hanoi on October 9.

Culture - Sports Vietnam’s biggest music fest opens this week More than 20 foreign artists and music bands from 13 countries and territories around the world will perform at the Monsoon Music Festival (MMF) – Vietnam’s biggest international music festival.

Videos Vietnamese “pho” attracting Japanese people The Vietnam Pho Festival 2023 opened recently at Yoyogi Park in Tokyo, to promote Vietnamese cuisine among Japanese friends. It was the first large-scale Festival of its kind in Japan, and commemorated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.