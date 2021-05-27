The exhibition is also part of the Ao dai Museum’s efforts to further advocate the importance of museums in promoting cultural and historical values given that the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on their operations.



The Ao dai Museum has cooperated with schools, libraries, and international and domestic organisations to promote activities and also joined hands with the local government to accelerate communications efforts to raise awareness about the significance of museums in socio-economic development.



The exhibition is open until June 12./.

VNA