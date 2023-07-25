Staff members of Cuu Long University receive Friendship Medal of Laos. (Photo: VNA)

Vinh Long (VNA) – The Rector of Cuu Long University in the southern province of Vinh Long, Luong Minh Cu, on July 25 received the Labour Order - Third Class from Laos for his contributions to human resource training for the neighbouring country.



Seven staff members of the university were also awarded the Friendship Medal of Laos.

Speaking at the awarding ceremony, Lao Deputy Minister of Education and Sports SiSouk Vongvichit said that the cooperation between the university and its Lao partners makes a positive contribution to training human resources, contributing to the socioeconomic development of Laos.

It also joins building and cultivating the relationship of solidarity, friendship, and cooperation between the two countries, he said.

Vice chairwoman of Vinh Long provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Quyen Thanh appreciated Cuu Long University’s efforts to improve training quality which left a positive impact on local and regional university education and training.

She also applauded the university for its cooperation in education, research, technology transfer, and high-quality human resource training with Laos.

Together with many universities and colleges in Vietnam, since 2015, Cuu Long University has been involved in preserving and building the tradition of solidarity, cooperation, and friendship between the two countries Vietnam - Laos. The university now has ten strategic partners in Laos.

Cuu Long University supported Laos to develop a smart village model in Thongmang Village, Xaythany, Vientiane Capital; and cooperated to establish the UCL-IICT Vietnamese Friendship Training Centre in Vientiane.

Up to now, the school has received more than 500 Lao students for post-graduate, university courses, or Vietnamese language learning courses.

The university cooperates with Lao agencies to organise cultural exchange activities, and sends lectures to Laos to teach Vietnamese./.