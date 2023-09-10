Society Education a highlight in Vietnam-US relations Education has been one of the most prominent areas of cooperation between Vietnam and the US, with both sides designing many policies to strengthen bilateral partnership in this field based on the shared view that education is the foundation of national development.

Videos Co Lao ethnic group preserving cultural traits A ritual was recently reenacted in Hoang Su Phi district in Ha Giang province for local people to express their gratitude to the gods and their ancestors for blessing them with good weather and bountiful crops. It was previously included on the list of Vietnam’s national intangible cultural heritage.

Society Morocco earthquake: No Vietnamese victim reported so far: Ambassador The Vietnamese Embassy in Morocco has promptly contacted citizens and the Vietnamese community in the country while maintaining close contact with Moroccan authorities to update the situation relating to a 6.8-magnitude earthquake that stroke High Atlas mountains late September 8.

Society Vietnamese language helps overseas Vietnamese connect with homeland The preservation and dissemination of the Vietnamese language among overseas Vietnamese communities around the world not only help them improve language competency but nurture a pride and love for the homeland.