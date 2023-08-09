Culture - Sports India’s Namaste Vietnam Festival 2023 to take place this month Namaste Vietnam Festival 2023 will be held in three southern cities from August 12-17, Indian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Madan Mohan Sethi announced at a press conference on August 9.

Culture - Sports Workshop seeks to promote Hue city's cultural landscapes The Hue Monuments Conservation Centre in coordination with Japan’s Waseda University held a workshop on August 9 to exchange views on preserving cultural landscapes of the Hue heritage and surrounding areas so as to devise plans and policies to develop its cultural and historical values.

Culture - Sports Lao Cai to host VTV Int’l Women’s Volleyball Cup The Vietnam Television (VTV) International Women’s Volleyball Cup will be held in the northern province of Lao Cai from August 19-26 after a three- year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with teams from Vietnam, Australia, Mongolia, the Philippines, Japan and the Republic of Korea taking part.

Culture - Sports Northwestern localities, HCM City to hold first culture, tourism week in Lao province A culture and tourism week of Vietnam’s northwestern region and Ho Chi Minh City is scheduled to take place for the first time in the Lao province of Luang Prabang from October 25 to 27.