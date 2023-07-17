Nguyen Thi Huyen's good performance in the third run helped the Vietnamese team set a record with a time of 3 minutes and 32.36 seconds. (Photo: dantri.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese athletes Nguyen Thi Ngoc, Hoang Thi Minh Hanh, Nguyen Thi Huyen, and Nguyen Thi Hang won a gold medal in the women’s 4x400 relay event at the 25th Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, Thailand.

Huyen's good performance in the third run helped the Vietnamese team set a record with a time of 3 minutes and 32.36 seconds.

The Sri Lankan team finished second with a time of 3 minutes 33.27 seconds and India ranked third, reaching the finish line after 3 minutes and 33.73 seconds.

The Vietnamese athletes had also secured a gold medal in the same event at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia in May with a time of 3 minutes 33.05 seconds.

After four days of competition, the Vietnamese team won a gold and a bronze at the championships. Nguyen Thi Huong secured the bronze medal in the women's triple jump.

The 2023 Asian Athletics Championships took place from July 12-16 at Thailand's Suphachalasai Stadium with the participation of athletes from more than 40 countries. The tournament is considered to be one of the qualifiers for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris./.