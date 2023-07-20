Culture - Sports 10 Vietnamese swimmers to compete at world championship in Japan Ten members of the swimming team of Vietnam has left for Japan to compete in the 2023 World Aquatics Championships, which will take place from July 23 to July 30 in Fukuoka, according to the General Department of Sports and Physical Training under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Culture - Sports Classical ballet Giselle to be staged at Hanoi Opera House The Vietnam National Opera and Ballet (VNOB) will bring classical ballet Giselle back to the stage at Hanoi Opera House on August 2-3, in cooperation with Thanh Productions.