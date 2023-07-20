Vietnamese women's team interacts with fans in New Zealand
The Vietnamese women's football team has had an exchange with fans at Fred Taylor Park in Auckland, New Zealand, after finishing their training session in preparation for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Representatives of the Vietnamese community in Auckland gave gifts to the team. They affirmed that domestic and overseas Vietnamese always stand by the team, supporting them regardless of the results at the tournament.
Representatives of the Vietnamese community in Auckland also shared their joy when the Vietnamese women’s team came to compete here.
On behalf of the whole team, striker Huynh Nhu thanked the fans for their interest and support for the Vietnamese women's team despite the very cold weather in Auckland. She emphasised that precious affection is one of the motivations for the whole team to do their best.
Sharing about the past days of training in New Zealand, coach Mai Duc Chung said: "We have come to a very beautiful country. The spirit of the team is perfect. It's even more fun when everyone comes here to exchange."
Chung also thanked the fans for their gifts and wished everyone good health.
Vietnam will meet the defending champions, the US women's team, in the opening match at 8:00am on July 22. They will next face Portugal at 2:30pm on July 27 and then defending runner-up, the Netherlands at 2:00pm on August 1./.