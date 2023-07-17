The Vietnamese women’s team receive special treatment from FIFA. (Photo: VFF)

Hanoi (VNA) – The upcoming 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which will be held in New Zealand and Australia, is a special tournament for the Vietnamese women’s football team as well as its fans.



From July 17, the team and other participating squads will officially receive special treatment from the world football governing body FIFA during the final round of the championship.



On July 13, FIFA provided equipment, including ice boxes, water bottles, gym bags, balls, and tournament stamps used to stick on players’ uniforms for the Vietnamese team.



In New Zealand, the team is receiving attentive care from FIFA as well as the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF). This will be an enormous motivation to help the team achieve the best result in their first participation in the tournament.



The Vietnamese national women’s football team and head coach Mai Duc Chung arrived in New Zealand on July 6, two weeks earlier than the official opening of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup finals so that they can soon adapt to the conditions there.

At the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Vietnam have been named in Group E and will face the US on July 22, Portugal on July 27, and the Netherlands on August 1.

To prepare for the finals, the team had training sessions in Japan and Germany./.