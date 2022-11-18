At the Vietnamese furniture booth at the expo (Photo: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) – Vietnamese businesses are exhibiting wood products at the World Furniture Expo (WOFX), which kicked off at Bombay Exhibition Centre in India's Mumbai city on November 17.



The three-day event offers a business-to-business (B2B) platform for Indian and international furniture and décor firms to seek cooperation opportunities and set up partnerships.



On the occasion, the Ministry of Industry and Trade's Asia-Africa Market Department and the Vietnam Trade Office in India coordinated with the Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID) to hold a seminar on potential cooperation in the wood and furniture industry between Vietnam and India, attracting crowds of Indian companies.



According to Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in India Bui Trung Thuong, in the context that orders from large and traditional markets are declining, India is expected to become a potential market for Vietnamese wood businesses./.