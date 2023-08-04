At the talks between Vice Chairman of the Vietnam ese NA Tran Quang Phuong and Iran's First Deputy Parliament Speaker Ali Nikzad. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue's upcoming official visit to Iran is an important milestone in the relations between the two countries.



This is the first official visit to Iran by Chairman Hue. It will contribute to strengthening multifaceted cooperation between the two countries in general and between the two legislatures in particular.



Vietnam and Iran officially established diplomatic relations on August 4, 1973. Since then, the bilateral ties, nurtured by the two countries's leaders over the years, have seen steps of development.



Iran opened its embassy in Hanoi in 1991, and Vietnam opened its embassy in Tehran in 1997. The Vietnam-Iran Friendship Association was established in September 2009.



Over the past 50 years, Vietnam and Iran have maintained traditional political and diplomatic relations and good friendship, demonstrated through many official high-level visits by senior leaders of the two countries.



The two countries conducted nine meetings of the Intergovernmental Committee with the latest one held in Tehran in August 2017, seven political consultations at the deputy ministerial level with the 7th held online in March 2022.

At the 7th political consultation between foreign ministries of Vietnam and Iran. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Although economic-trade cooperation between the two countries remains modest, with bilateral trade of 124.5 million USD in 2021, Vietnam and Iran have advantages that can complement each other for development and cooperation.



At multilateral forums, the two countries often support each other. Iran has supported Vietnam's candidacy for a non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-2021 term.



Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs Committee Le Anh Tuan said ahead of the official visit to Iran by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, that the trip takes place in the context that the relationship between the two legislative bodies has been making good progress.



According to Tuan, Hue's first official visit to Iran is of significance that is a premise to further expand multifaceted cooperation between the two legislatures in the coming time. It aims to promote the exchange of delegations at all levels, especially visits by the NA leaders, the NA’s Ethnic Council and committees, young parliamentarians' group, and friendship parliamentary group.



The visit is also to enhance the exchange of information, experience sharing in legislative activities, promote the role of the National Assembly in supervising law enforcement and implementing signed international treaties and agreements as well as pushing forward the signing of treaties/agreements to create a legal basis for boosting bilateral cooperation, and promote the coordination mechanism's effectiveness at multilateral parliamentary forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).



At the same time, the visit contributes to promoting bilateral cooperation between Vietnam and Iran at all levels, said Tuan./.