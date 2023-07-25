Vietnam-Italy strategic partnership
Cooperation between Vietnam and Italy has been reinforced in various fields, such as the economy, national defence, justice, and the environment, since the two sides established a strategic partnership a decade ago.
VNA
VNA
Video
Prime Minister receives KPL General Director
President's visit to further tighten bilateral ties: Austrian Ambassador
Vietnamese, Malaysian PMs visit Hanoi's book street, enjoy coffee
Prime Minister holds talks with Malaysian counterpart
Potential remains for Vietnam-Malaysia cooperation: Malaysian Ambassador
You should also see
InfographicVietnam - Austria enjoying friendship, cooperative relations
In the 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1972, the friendship and cooperative relationship between Vietnam and Austria have been actively developing in various fields, especially politics-diplomacy, economy-trade, development cooperation, and culture.
See more
InfographicVietnam, Switzerland enjoy robust cooperation
Vietnam and Switzerland have enjoyed thriving cooperation since they established ambassadorial-level diplomatic relations on October 11, 1971.
InfographicVietnam, WEF bolster partnership
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is in Beijing for an official visit to China and attendance at the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions of the World Economic Forum (WEF). Since the relationship was set up in 1989, cooperation between Vietnam and the WEF has become more substantive, focusing on important fields like macro policy consulting, plastic waste reduction, and sustainable agriculture.
InfographicVietnam - China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership
Vietnam and China have enjoyed sound cooperation since they established diplomatic relations on January 18, 1950.
InfographicVietnam - RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Yoon Suk Yeol paid a state visit to Vietnam from June 22-24 at the invitation of President Vo Van Thuong.
InfographicVietnam, Côte d’Ivoire enhance relations
The official visit to Vietnam from June 13-16 by President of Côte d’Ivoire’s National Assembly Adama Bictogo will mark a new period of development for the two countries’ relations.