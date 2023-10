For the first time in history, a symphony orchestra consisting of 60 Vietnamese and Japanese artists has performed under the baton of a Vietnamese conductor . (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam - Japan Festival Symphony Orchestra performed at Suntory Hall in Tokyo on October 3 evening.For the first time in history, a symphony orchestra consisting of 60 Vietnamese and Japanese artists performed under the baton of a Vietnamese conductor: Dong Quang Vinh This was part of their tour to six localities in Japan from October 2-10 in celebration of the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations Along with Tokyo, the orchestra is also scheduled to perform in Gunma, Iwate, Fukushima, Miyagi and Nara prefectures.On the same day, a working delegation of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism led by Deputy Minister Ta Quang Dong had a working session with former Japanese Prime Minister Fukuda Yasuo in Tokyo.