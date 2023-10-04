Culture - Sports AFF President impressed with Vietnamese football: Cambodian website Cambodia’s website sbm.news quoted President of the Southeast Asian Football Federation (AFF) Khiev Sameth as saying he is impressed with the progress and contributions of Vietnamese football in the regional games and hoped that Vietnam will book tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

ASEAN ASEAN Army Men's Volleyball Tournament 2023 opens The ASEAN Army Men's Volleyball Tournament 2023, with the participation of 7 teams from ASEAN countries, commenced with a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on October 3.

Videos Project promoting Vietnamese language and culture in France There has been a lack of Vietnamese language teaching and introduction to Vietnamese culture in French schools. The “Springboard to Vietnam” project plays a vital role in bridging the gap between French people and the Vietnamese language and culture.

Culture - Sports Exhibition spotlights history, culture, land, people of Thang Long-Hanoi An exhibition of 180 documents, pictures, maps and technical drawings on Thang Long-Hanoi in the 19th-20th centuries provided by the National Archives Centre No.1 will be held in the capital city on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of Hanoi’s liberation from French colonial rule (October 10, 1954-2023).