Politics Corruption fight fruitful, wins over people’s support: symposium The Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption held a symposium in Hanoi on November 28 to discuss the outcomes of corruption prevention and control during 2013-2020, especially since the beginning of the Party’s 12th tenure.

Politics Hanoi Party Committee convenes 2nd meeting The 2nd meeting of the 17th Party Committee of Hanoi City was held on November 28 under the chair by its Secretary Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics 45th National Day of Laos celebrated in Thai Nguyen province A ceremony was held in northern Thai Nguyen province on November 27 to mark the 45th National Day of Laos (December 2) and the 100th birth anniversary of the country’s late President Kaysone Phomvihane (December 13).

Politics Overseas Vietnamese a key part of nation Relations with overseas Vietnamese people are an important part of Vietnam’s foreign policy, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh said.