Vietnam-Laos annual meeting reviews border management
Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung (L) and Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Vientiane (VNA) - Vietnam and Laos agreed to propose their governments allow the resumption of the clearance of goods at main and secondary border gates during the 30th annual border meeting in Vientiane on November 30.
Deputy Foreign Minister and Chairman of the National Boundary Commission, Le Hoai Trung, led the Vietnamese delegation to the meeting, while the Lao side was led by Foreign Minister and Deputy Head of the Lao National Border Committee, Saleumxay Kommasith.
Participants reviewed the implementation of the agreement on land border and border gates management regulations, as well as the minutes of the 29th meeting.
They also discussed orientations for cooperation in the time to come, focusing on measures to further promote socio-economic development in each country and ensure security and defence in shared border areas.
They also proposed measures to address the difficulties posed by COVID-19 for border management and protection.
Both sides shared the view that the two countries’ authorities have worked closely on border management, contributing to the success in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and encouraging cooperation and exchange in border areas.
They said they will continue to coordinate on implementing agreements on border management signed in 2016 and other relevant agreements.
Efforts made by the two sides have contributed to strengthening the friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.
Heads of the Vietnamese and Lao delegations also signed the minutes of the meeting, agreeing to organise the 31st meeting in Vietnam in the fourth quarter of 2021./.